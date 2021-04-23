Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds deliver a water-resistant design at $141 (Save 38%), more

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $141.11 shipped. Usually fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Klipsch’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Sport model delivers IP67 water-resistant design alongside memory foam ear tips and other features that make them ideal workout companions. You’ll also benefit from 8-hour battery life which jumps up to 24 thanks to the USB-C charging case which has a rugged design to match the earbuds themselves. Transparency mode completes the package here. Rated 4/5 stars from over 325 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Or for those who would rather trade the more workout-ready features for a slick stainless steel charging case, the standard Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Silver are marked down to $149 at Amazon. Down from $199, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking one of the best prices to date. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 550 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Then go swing by our headphones guide for even more discounts. Earlier today we tracked a notable $160 discount on the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for those in the market for an over-ear set of cans. Or go check out the brand’s other discounted gear from $60 here.

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds feature:

The same advanced acoustic engineering and industrial design from our legendary home theater speakers provide the performance, voice and design for the T5 II Series earphones. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best sounding most comfortable earphones on Earth and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.

