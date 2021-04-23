Monoprice’s Full-Motion 55-inch TV Wall Mount hits new low of $21 (Save 36%)

Amazon is offering the Monoprice Full-Motion TV Wall Mount for $20.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Monoprice. That’s 36% off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. With support for screens ranging from 32 to 55 inches, this Monoprice offering is ready to uphold a wide variety of television. When it come to weight limitations, you can count on this mount to uphold TVs clocking in at up to 77-pounds. A full-motion design allows you to pick the perfect viewing angle for your TV. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s difficult to undercut the value of the lead deal. This Mounting Dream TV Mount narrowly beats it at $20 Prime shipped, but forfeits a full-motion design. That being said, this alternative is able to support up to 70-inch televisions that weigh up to 132 pounds.

Want to your TV to be perfectly level? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Bosch’s 40-foot Laser Level at $75. While you’re at it, why not add Ameriwood’s Southlander Coffee Table to your living room at $93? And if your home office needs a new monitor, be sure to check out LG’s 27-inch 1440p USB-C display at $349 and considering hooking it up with Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock at a new low of $180.

Monoprice Full-Motion TV Wall Mount features:

The Full Motion Wall Mount offers extreme versatility in mounting your 37″ to 55″ flatscreen television*. It features a powder coated steel construction and is suitable for corner installations. The swivel arm is incredibly strong, with UL® certified support for televisions weighing up to 77 lbs., even at the full 20″ extension. It supports displays with VESA® patterns from 200×200 to 400×400. The display can be swiveled ±60° and tilted from 10° up to 20° down. Mounting hardware is included.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!