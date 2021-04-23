An ergonomic mount highlights LG’s 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor at $349

BuyDig currently offers the LG 27-inch Ergo 1440p 27QN880-B Monitor for $349 shipped when code AAS24 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $449 going rate and $397 price tag at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you at least $50, beats the all-time low there by $20, and is the second-best price overall. BuyDig is also throwing in a 15-month Office 365 subscription to sweeten the pot. This Ergo monitor stands out from other 27-inch displays with a 1440p panel and unique ergonomic mount that clamps to the back of your desk. It packs a highly-adjustable design alongside the ability to be tilted, rotated, and more. On top of its USB 3.0 hub, there’s also a built-in USB-C slot with 60W passthrough charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 445 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the unique ergonomic mount by going with this LG 27-inch 1440p monitor instead at $227. You’ll pocket an extra $122 in savings while scoring an all-around similar package, just without the added height adjustment or other functionality offered by the lead deal. A 4.7/5 star rating completes the package on this more affordable desk upgrade.

But why stop there? Over in our Mac accessories guide you’ll find plenty of other price cuts for elevating your workstation. We just saw Griffin’s aluminum MacBook Stand drop to $24.50 following a sizable 40% price cut, not to mention Samsung’s new Smart Monitors from $200. And then tie your new setup together by picking up this Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $180 or these Belkin alternatives starting at $70.

LG 27-inch Ergo 1440p Monitor features:

Lifelike resolution and flexible workstation in one. Take productivity and comfort to new levels with the LG 27QN880 monitor with Ergo Stand that adjusts to your needs. At 27″ and 2560 x 1440 resolution, LG’s QHD IPS Display features accurate color, contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Fast response, all the ports you need and easy setup. Whatever the task, get it done with speed and efficiency.

