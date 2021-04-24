Goli’s highly-rated apple cider vinegar gummy vitamins hit new low of $25 shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Goli Nutrition Inc. (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins for $25.20 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $31 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These gummy vitamins are vegan, non-GMO, and both gluten- and gelatine-free. Each bottle has 60 gummies that are made with real apple, beetroot, and pomegranate so they’re packed with vitamins. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 232,000 happy customers.

However, you could opt for a 60-count of Nature’s Way Sambucus Black Elderberry Gummies instead. Coming in at $12.50 on Amazon, these save over 50% from today’s lead deal and deliver both Vitamin C and Zinc to your daily routine.

If you’re trying to lead a healthier lifestyle, be sure to add Samsung’s Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier to the mix. It’s designed to filter out unwanted airborne particulates to help you breathe healthier air. Right now, it’s down to $349 at Amazon, which is a $200 or more discount from its normal going rate. A sale like this won’t last long, however, so you’ll want to take advantage of it quickly before the price goes back up.

More about the Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins:

Better digestion, more energy, clearer skin, detox, immunity: Relieve digestion issues, experience more energy, watch your skin clear up and feel as your body detoxes with Goli Gummies. Enjoy all of the benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar without the downside of drinking it. Goli is an excellent and easy way to incorporate Apple Cider Vinegar into your daily routine.

Real apples, vitamin packed, great taste: Made with real apples, beetroot and pomegranate, Goli Gummies are as delicious as they are good for you. Our vegan friendly formula is packed with Vitamin B12 and B9 that will help improve energy, support healthy skin and so much more.

Vitamin Angels: Goli wants to give back to the community by partnering with Vitamin Angels. For every bottle you purchase Goli donates a 6 months supply of vitamins to a child in order to fight malnutrition around the world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!