Samsung Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier plunges to $349 at Amazon (Save $200+)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier for $349 shipped. That’s $200 or higher off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since September. Samsung Cube makes breathing cleaner air a cinch by removing “99.97% of ultrafine dust and reduces pet dander and allergens” from 310-square foot spaces. It does this while remaining “virtually silent” and refraining from creating a cold draft of air in your home. Best of all, this unit is smart, allowing it to be controlled from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. A built-in digital display along the front allows you to quickly see air quality conditions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Significantly reduce spending when opting for Germ Guardian’s HEPA Filter Air Purifier at under $50 (clip the on-page 10% off coupon). While not as powerful as Samsung’s unit, this solution is ready to purify a 78-square foot space, making it an ideal option for keeping in a small bedroom or bathroom.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out Blueair’s highly-rated home purifiers from $90. Other discounted home upgrades include Monoprice’s Full-Motion 55-inch TV Wall Mount at $21, an Ameriwood Southlander Coffee Table for $93, and you can also grab Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk for $95.50.

Samsung Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier features:

A 3-layer True HEPA filtration system effectively removes 99.97% of ultrafine dust and reduces pet dander and allergens from the air, while an activated carbon filter removes toxic gases like formaldehyde and deodorizes air of odors

The Cube’s purification system is virtually silent and releases clean air without creating a cold draft throughout your bedroom

This smart air purifier can be voice-controlled through your mobile device using Bixby, Alexa, or Google Assistant

