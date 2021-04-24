Samsung Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier plunges to $349 at Amazon (Save $200+)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier for $349 shipped. That’s $200 or higher off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since September. Samsung Cube makes breathing cleaner air a cinch by removing “99.97% of ultrafine dust and reduces pet dander and allergens” from 310-square foot spaces. It does this while remaining “virtually silent” and refraining from creating a cold draft of air in your home. Best of all, this unit is smart, allowing it to be controlled from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. A built-in digital display along the front allows you to quickly see air quality conditions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Significantly reduce spending when opting for Germ Guardian’s HEPA Filter Air Purifier at under $50 (clip the on-page 10% off coupon). While not as powerful as Samsung’s unit, this solution is ready to purify a 78-square foot space, making it an ideal option for keeping in a small bedroom or bathroom.
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out Blueair’s highly-rated home purifiers from $90. Other discounted home upgrades include Monoprice’s Full-Motion 55-inch TV Wall Mount at $21, an Ameriwood Southlander Coffee Table for $93, and you can also grab Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk for $95.50.
Samsung Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier features:
- A 3-layer True HEPA filtration system effectively removes 99.97% of ultrafine dust and reduces pet dander and allergens from the air, while an activated carbon filter removes toxic gases like formaldehyde and deodorizes air of odors
- The Cube’s purification system is virtually silent and releases clean air without creating a cold draft throughout your bedroom
- This smart air purifier can be voice-controlled through your mobile device using Bixby, Alexa, or Google Assistant
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!