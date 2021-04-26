Stay connected with Aukey’s 8-in-1 MacBook 4K adapter and charging hub down to $32

Aukey via Amazon is offering this 8-in-1 MacBook charging hub and adapter for $32.29 shipped. Down from the $40 going rate, today’s savings shaves a cool 20% off to mark the lowest price of 2021. Transform your USB-C port into a thriving hub of connectivity, with added compatibility for HDMI, Ethernet, USB 3.1, SD/microSD, plus Thunderbolt 3 for lightning fast charging. With speeds up to 5Gb/s, 30Hz with 4K HDMI transfer, and up to 1000Mb/s Gigabit Ethernet, uploading and sharing your files is a breeze. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 4,000 customers. See below for more options.

You’d be hard pressed to beat today’s deal in terms of compatibility, but you can snag this 7-in-1 USB-C hub for just $11.25 with the on page coupon and code S2LOCJWU at checkout. You lose the Thunderbolt charging, but you still walk away with a highly rated charger with almost identical functionality at a fraction of the price. Over 27,000 customers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Aukey 8-in-1 MacBook Hub features:

Turn a single USB-C port into six ports and two card slots for data transfer, Display expansion, internet connection, and charging

HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display

Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) and one USB 2.0 ports and SD & microSD card slots all support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. Gigabit Ethernet port supports 10/100/1000Mbps network speeds

The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

