Upgrade your desk setup with this $7 wireless rechargeable mouse (60% off)

VoxonDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TeckNet 2.4GHz Wireless Rechargeable Ergonomic Mouse for $7.19 Prime shipped with the code PLVRNSPD and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $18, this saves 60% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for an ergonomic mouse. Featuring a 2.4GHz wireless receiver, this mouse functions without having to plug into your computer for a clean look and experience. It also has a built-in battery that can be recharged so you won’t have to travel with AAs in your backpack. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need something more budget-focused? Well, the Verbatim Optical Mouse is a great alternative. While it’s not as ergonomic, and you’ll be ditching wireless connectivity for wired, it still gives you a compact mouse to take with you for on-the-go workdays. Coming in at just $5, it’s even more budget-focused than today’s lead deal, which is a hard price to beat.

After giving some attention to your desk setup, be sure to pay your networking closet some attention. Right now, we’re tracking a 16-port managed Gigabit Ethernet switch on sale for $50, which is $20 off its normal going rate. Matching Amazon’s all-time low, we’re not expecting it to stay at this price for long, so be sure to cash in on the savings before it goes back up.

More about the TeckNet Wireless Ergonomic Mouse:

Ergonomic Design: Scientific ergonomic design reduces muscle strain, wrist pain, the vertical mouse fits your palm and keeps your hand and arm in a more comfortable position.

Rechargeable Wireless Mouse & Intelligent Auto-Sleep: Built-in 300mAh rechargeable battery, and includes USB C charging cable( it could be used as a wired mouse when it’s charging). Great power saving function, intelligent auto-sleep mode can better extend battery life. You can click any button to wake it up.

Easy to Use & High-Precision Mouse Control: Just plug and play; USB receiver Stored in the bottom of the mouse, it is perfect convenient to storage this little USB piece. 800 /1200 /1600 /2000/ 2400 DPI Resolution Optical Tracking Technology provides more sensitivity than standard optical mice for smooth and precise tracking on a wide range of surfaces.

