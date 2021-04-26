DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of Consumer Reports magazine for $15.99. Regularly $30 at Amazon, today’s offer is about 45% off the next best price and the lowest total we can find. This is part of the Deals of the Week event that also includes solid offers on Fast Company, Vogue, and Us Weekly. Everything in the promotional event ships completely free with no sales tax and DiscountMags will never auto renew your subscriptions on you. Head below for more details.

Consumer Reports Magazine deal:

Consumer Reports magazine “helps consumers make the best decisions when purchasing a wide range of products for all ages and stages of life.” It features buying guides and “rigorous reporting” on baby gear, insurance policies, household appliances, garden supplies, investment funds, groceries, electronics, and much more.

You can browse through all of today’s offers right here on this landing page for deals starting from $4 per year. And remember, all of the titles in your cart can be sent to a different address with an optional note as simple, remote gifts that keep on giving for an entire year.

Just remember we are still tracking a rock-bottom price drop with our exclusive code on Car and Driver magazine as well as loads more in the latest weekend sale (until midnight only). Then go lock-in your Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies, dive into this April Reading List, and check out our recent roundup of the best books to gift for Mother’s Day.

More on Consumer Reports:

The testing lab at Consumer Reports magazine evaluates each product on a series of criteria and describes the results in detail so you can make the decision that is right for you and your family. Evaluators take into account the price, value, ease of operation, and features of each option, so you can focus on the qualities that are important to you. Each product is purchased by the magazine, not acquired as a free gift from the manufacturers, so there’s no question of bias for or against certain brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!