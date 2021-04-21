FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s official 10000mAh Power Bank has a built-in Qi pad at $36 (Save 40%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
Save 40% From $22

Amazon offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Portable 10000mAh Power Bank and 7.5W Qi Charger in silver for $36.50 shipped. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, is the second-best discount to date, and marks the best price in nearly a year. This official 2-in-1 portable charger is the perfect way to keep your Galaxy handset and other devices powered up while away from a wall outlet. It features a 10000mAh capacity, enough to refuel most modern Samsung handsets several times over and has a built-in 7.5W Qi charging pad alongside its 15W USB-C PD and 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. Head below for more.

Other official Samsung chargers on sale:

Or if the official Samsung branding isn’t doing anything for you, head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for other ways to save. This morning saw a 25% off sitewide sale go live at Nomad with the first discounts on its new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases alongside a variety of other essentials. Not to mention everything else in our latest roundup right here.

Samsung 10000mAh Qi Power Bank features:

On the go power meets wireless charging. The Wireless Charger Portable Battery fills all your mobile power needs. Charge your smartphone on the wireless charger when it is plugged in, or take the charger with you as a portable battery pack. The 10,000 mAh battery can provide nearly two full charges for your smartphone and more than 10 full charges for your smartwatch or Galaxy Buds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+ smart robotic vacuums on ...
Don’t overlook this 6-piece tool kit at $9 Prime ship...
Acer’s unbeatable 27-in. 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor ...
Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charge...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising f...
Grow your own fruit and veg inside from $70 with up to ...
Save up to 33% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, video doo...
Best-selling Matcha green tea powder and more up to 25%...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 45%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $45, more

From $11 Learn More
Save 28%

iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+ smart robotic vacuums on sale from $299 (Up to $151 off)

From $299 Learn More
$1,090 off

Massive deal on JBL’s speaker/sub bundle: Home theater upgrade at up to $1,090 off

$1,460 Learn More
Save 25%

Don’t overlook this 6-piece tool kit at $9 Prime shipped (1-year low, 25% off)

$9 Learn More
30% off

Rockport takes 30% off full-price styles and 40% off outlet from $18

From $18 Learn More
65% off

Weld and repair plastics with Bondic’s LED UV Liquid Pro Kit at $19 (Reg. $35) + more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Save $200

Acer’s unbeatable 27-in. 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor sees first price drop at $630 (Save $200)

$630 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 21, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Air, Nomad accessories, more

Listen now