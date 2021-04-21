Samsung’s official 10000mAh Power Bank has a built-in Qi pad at $36 (Save 40%), more

Amazon offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Portable 10000mAh Power Bank and 7.5W Qi Charger in silver for $36.50 shipped. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, is the second-best discount to date, and marks the best price in nearly a year. This official 2-in-1 portable charger is the perfect way to keep your Galaxy handset and other devices powered up while away from a wall outlet. It features a 10000mAh capacity, enough to refuel most modern Samsung handsets several times over and has a built-in 7.5W Qi charging pad alongside its 15W USB-C PD and 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. Head below for more.

Other official Samsung chargers on sale:

Or if the official Samsung branding isn’t doing anything for you, head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for other ways to save. This morning saw a 25% off sitewide sale go live at Nomad with the first discounts on its new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases alongside a variety of other essentials. Not to mention everything else in our latest roundup right here.

Samsung 10000mAh Qi Power Bank features:

On the go power meets wireless charging. The Wireless Charger Portable Battery fills all your mobile power needs. Charge your smartphone on the wireless charger when it is plugged in, or take the charger with you as a portable battery pack. The 10,000 mAh battery can provide nearly two full charges for your smartphone and more than 10 full charges for your smartwatch or Galaxy Buds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!