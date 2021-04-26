FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stop over-cooking the steaks: ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometers from $9 (30% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsThermoPro
30% off From $9

Intek (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ThermoPro TP03H Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $15+ at Amazon, today’s offer is more than 20% off the going rate and perfect timing for spring/summer BBQs. If you’re sick of slightly over-cooking the steaks, this is an affordable way to help the cause. Features a 3.9-inch food-grade stainless steel probe, it take internal temperature readings in seconds. The IPX6 waterproof rating keeps it safe, a folding design provides a neat and tidy home for the probe, and the lock function ensures there’s “no more dangerously peering into the oven or grill” just take a reading. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More deals below from $9

To save even more, take a look at the previous-generation model for $8.99 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one is regularly $13 and is currently matching the Amazon low. It features nearly the same specs with a slightly less robust-looking design. You’re still getting the fold-up stainless steel probe as well as the backlit LCD display but for even less. And it features a 4+ star rating from over 81,000 Amazon customers. 

Go score yourself an effectively FREE Sam’s Club membership and hit up our roundup of the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021 to prepare for summer cookouts, then head over to home goods guide for more deals. We have deals on this Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush, the Samsung Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier, and Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle, among many others. 

More on the ThermoPro TP03H Digital Meat Thermometer:

  • Fast and accurate: Cooking thermometer features 3.9 inches food grade stainless steel probe and a high precision sensor which receives internal temp within 3-4 seconds, accurate to ±0.9 degree Fahrenheit; Don’t spend any extra time leaning over a hot surface
  • Completely waterproof: The food thermometer has a IPX6 waterproof rating that means you can wash the unit under running water without fear. The instant read thermometer ensures cleanup is Ultra-fast
  • Lock function: Kitchen thermometer can lock the current temp when the probe is removed from food and keep the temp displayed, no more dangerously peering into the oven or grill

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ThermoPro

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bring home a new volleyball or badminton net with up to...
Emerson’s HomeKit Thermostat gets your smart home...
Organize! Charging station for 6 USB devices incl. iOS ...
Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush hits best price of...
Save up to 30% on the latest Bose true wireless earbuds...
Save $150 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at s...
Twelve South Compass Pro provides a premium iPad stand ...
Score Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with LED Clock at $40 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30

Amazon has iHealth’s No-Touch Forehead Thermometer at $17 right now (Reg. up to $30)

$17 Learn More
Save $39

Show off gourmet tastes with this 9-piece charcuterie board set for just $36 (Save 52%)

$36 Learn More
Reg. $30

Anker’s eufy Apple Health Smart Scale down at $18.50 Prime shipped via Amazon (Reg. $30)

$18.50 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Alarm Clock $14 (Save 22%), more

From $3 Learn More
30% off

Knives and multi-tools from $7: Imperial, Old Timer, Swiss+Tech, more (Up to 30% off)

From $7 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
Reg. $60+

Lock-in 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for just $12 shipped today (Reg. $60+)

$ 12 Learn More
Save 30%

Bring home a new volleyball or badminton net with up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box from $35

From $35 Learn More