Stop over-cooking the steaks: ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometers from $9 (30% off)

Intek (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ThermoPro TP03H Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $15+ at Amazon, today’s offer is more than 20% off the going rate and perfect timing for spring/summer BBQs. If you’re sick of slightly over-cooking the steaks, this is an affordable way to help the cause. Features a 3.9-inch food-grade stainless steel probe, it take internal temperature readings in seconds. The IPX6 waterproof rating keeps it safe, a folding design provides a neat and tidy home for the probe, and the lock function ensures there’s “no more dangerously peering into the oven or grill” just take a reading. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More deals below from $9.

To save even more, take a look at the previous-generation model for $8.99 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one is regularly $13 and is currently matching the Amazon low. It features nearly the same specs with a slightly less robust-looking design. You’re still getting the fold-up stainless steel probe as well as the backlit LCD display but for even less. And it features a 4+ star rating from over 81,000 Amazon customers.

Go score yourself an effectively FREE Sam’s Club membership and hit up our roundup of the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021 to prepare for summer cookouts, then head over to home goods guide for more deals. We have deals on this Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush, the Samsung Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier, and Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle, among many others.

More on the ThermoPro TP03H Digital Meat Thermometer:

Fast and accurate: Cooking thermometer features 3.9 inches food grade stainless steel probe and a high precision sensor which receives internal temp within 3-4 seconds, accurate to ±0.9 degree Fahrenheit; Don’t spend any extra time leaning over a hot surface

Completely waterproof: The food thermometer has a IPX6 waterproof rating that means you can wash the unit under running water without fear. The instant read thermometer ensures cleanup is Ultra-fast

Lock function: Kitchen thermometer can lock the current temp when the probe is removed from food and keep the temp displayed, no more dangerously peering into the oven or grill

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!