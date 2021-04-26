Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush hits best price of year at $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare HX6810/50 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $34.95 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s offer is available in the black, pink, or white colorways. Regularly $50, this is 30% off the going rate, the best we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday 2020, and the lowest total we can find. As one of the best no-frills options from a brand name, this one carries all of the most important features but wont have you paying for specs you don’t really need. That includes a 2-minute timer with Quadpacer to ensure you hit all areas of your mouth as well as up to 14-day of battery life on a single charge and pressure sensors. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

An even more affordable rechargeable model is the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush at under $20 Prime shipped. This one is a little bit thicker and less modern looking, but it will certainly get the job done, provides the same 2-minute timer, and carries solid ratings from nearly 13,000 Amazon customers.

More on the Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush:

Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder

2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth

