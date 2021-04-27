Air fryers and multi-cookers up to $70 off: Insignia 5-qt., Chefman Toast-Air, more from $50

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 5-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly up to $120, today’s deal is a sizable $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Featuring a modern stainless steel exterior, the 5-quart capacity is a great size for small to medium families with easy-to-clean dishwasher-safe parts. Alongside the adjustable temperature range (180 to 400-degrees), it features a series of meal cooking presets as well as a simple-to-use digital interface, built-in timer, and a completely BPA-free construction. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Head below for more air fryer deals.

If you can get away with a smaller 2-quart model, consider the Chefman TurboFry for $40. While the value isn’t quite as good as today’s lead deal in terms of overall capacity, if having a smaller one is a better case scenario for your needs you might as well save some cash. Plus, you’ll find even more all-in-one cookers with air frying capabilities on sale below as well.

More air fryer deals:

Head over to our home goods deal hub for more discounted kitchenware and household essentials including this cold-press masticating 2-speed juicer, Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker, and these cold brew makers from $12.50.

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia digital control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A preprogrammed menu provides cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods, and its large capacity gives you plenty of space to prepare favorites for the whole family.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!