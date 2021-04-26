Enjoy fresh-squeezed drinks with this cold-press masticating 2-speed juicer at $55 (50% off)

Sboly (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Cold Press Masticating 2-speed Juicer for $54.99 shipped with the code J9OC2HW3 and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find that this juicer normally fetches $110 and today’s deal saves 50% from its normal going rate. If you’re in the market for a new juicer, this is a great option. It features two different speeds so you can extract juice from things like strawberries, kiwi, raspberry, and other softer fruits, as well as a faster setting for harder varieties like apples, celery, and more. It’s BPA-free and features dishwasher-safe parts. Plus, it’s quite compact for use in tighter kitchens. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

However, opting for this centrifugal juicer will only set you back $47.50, which is $7.50 below today’s lead deal. It’ll take up a bit more space than the one from Sboly above, and you won’t get the benefits of a masticating cold press model like above, but it is a bit lower-cost which could be right up your alley.

More about the Sboly Cold Press Juicer:

Sboly Juicer has 2 speeds to extract juice from fruits and vegetables. The low mode can be used to extract juice from Kiwi, strawberry, and raspberry, etc, this mode is best for extracting juice fully from soft and juicy fruits and vegetables. The high mode can be used to extract juice from celery, apple, carrot, etc., this mode is best for hard fruits and vegetables. There are juice recipes included so that you can enjoy various juices.

Sboly Juicer Extractor has an upgraded spiral auger that offering 7 Stage extraction to maximize juicing. This juicer perfectly separates the pulp from the juice while delivering maximum nutritional value. Sboly slow juicer uses a low-speed motor and fine grinding which reduces e juice oxidation, foaming, and while offering maximum nutritional benefits. The slow juicing process reduces heat and friction which causes vital nutrients to dissipate.

The touch button design allows you to take the juicer apart in seconds. The included cleaning brush allows you to clean the entire system in moments. All detachable parts are made of high quality Food Grade material and dishwasher-safe.

