Instant Pot Omni Plus 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker Oven now 15% off at $170 + more air fryers from $30

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Omni Plus 11-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is 15% off, within $10 of the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. It is still listed at the full $200 via Target for comparison. This attractive countertop cooker provides all of the toaster oven functions you’re expecting as well as the ability to air fry, dehydrate, slow cook, proof, or reheat. The 11 smart preset meal programs are complemented by an adjustable temperature range for custom recipes and a series of accessories including the oven rack, cooking pan, air fryer basket, rotisserie spits and forks, and a rotisserie lift. Rated 4+ stars from over 36,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more air fryer deals from $30.

Amazon is also now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $29.99 shipped, if you would prefer a dedicated option instead. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. AT $30 for a 3.5-quart, this is about as affordable as we have tracked this year for a trustworthy machine. This one has an adjustable thermostat (200- to 400-degrees), a cool-touch housing, dishwasher-safe frying basket, and the 60-minute integrated timer. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,100 Amazon customers.

With this large capacity oven, you can toast 6 pieces of bread at the same time, bake a 12” pizza, make a cake, or even roast a whole chicken

Clear the clutter and free up your counter space with this 11-in-1 multi-function toaster oven and air fryer

11 smart programs let you cook with the touch of a button: Air fry, dehydrate, toast, roast, bake, broil, slow cook, proof or reheat. Choose convection and rotate for delicious chicken and roasts

The easy-to-use dials and function buttons let you customize programs to make your food just the way you like it

