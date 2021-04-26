FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Instant Pot Omni Plus 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker Oven now 15% off at $170 + more air fryers from $30

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant PotChefman
50% off From $30

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Omni Plus 11-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is 15% off, within $10 of the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. It is still listed at the full $200 via Target for comparison. This attractive countertop cooker provides all of the toaster oven functions you’re expecting as well as the ability to air fry, dehydrate, slow cook, proof, or reheat. The 11 smart preset meal programs are complemented by an adjustable temperature range for custom recipes and a series of accessories including the oven rack, cooking pan, air fryer basket, rotisserie spits and forks, and a rotisserie lift. Rated 4+ stars from over 36,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more air fryer deals from $30

Amazon is also now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $29.99 shipped, if you would prefer a dedicated option instead. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. AT $30 for a 3.5-quart, this is about as affordable as we have tracked this year for a trustworthy machine. This one has an adjustable thermostat (200- to 400-degrees), a cool-touch housing, dishwasher-safe frying basket, and the 60-minute integrated timer. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,100 Amazon customers.

While we are talking cooking, check out the deals we spotted this morning on ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometers from $9, then head over to our home goods guide for even more. We also have deals on Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle, the Amazon live plant Mother’s Day sale, and the Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine

More on the Instant Pot Omni Plus:

  • With this large capacity oven, you can toast 6 pieces of bread at the same time, bake a 12” pizza, make a cake, or even roast a whole chicken
  • Clear the clutter and free up your counter space with this 11-in-1 multi-function toaster oven and air fryer
  • 11 smart programs let you cook with the touch of a button: Air fry, dehydrate, toast, roast, bake, broil, slow cook, proof or reheat. Choose convection and rotate for delicious chicken and roasts
  • The easy-to-use dials and function buttons let you customize programs to make your food just the way you like it

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Don’t spend a fortune on a cast iron Dutch Oven, ...
Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cam...
Monitors from $120: MSI 24-inch 75Hz Non-Glare, ViewSon...
PAXCESS’ 200W portable power station sports a 30W...
Bring the Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean to your...
Sony’s 2021 Ultra HD 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Google ...
Wyze’s newest robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping see...
Elevate iPhoneography with DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at a new A...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle hits new Amazon all-time low at $72

$72 Learn More
$800 off

Go pro with a Saeco refurb Super-Automatic Espresso Machine at up to $800 off + more

From $500 Learn More
30% off

Stop over-cooking the steaks: ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometers from $9 (30% off)

From $9 Learn More
Save $39

Show off gourmet tastes with this 9-piece charcuterie board set for just $36 (Save 52%)

$36 Learn More
$80 off

Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine with milk frother now $420 shipped (Reg. $500+), more

From $252 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 from $349, M1 MacBook Air $49 off, Xbox Spring Sale, more

Learn More
Reg. $70

Don’t spend a fortune on a cast iron Dutch Oven, this 4-qt. Victoria is $28 at Amazon (Reg. $70)

$28 Learn More
Save 15%

Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cameras with HomeKit at under $60 shipped

$59.50 Learn More