Save up to 50% on this five-speed digital juice extractor at $50 shipped (Today only)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100 at Best Buy, this is up to 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. This is a great way to introduce a highly-rated juicer into your setup without spending a fortune. It carries solid reviews from hundreds and is more than capable of pressing some delicious fresh juice for your 2021 health regimen. It has five speed settings to support a wide variety of ingredients including more robust fruits and vegetables like “ apples, plums, carrots, celery, and other hard items.” A standard-sized 3-inch feed chute is complemented by the 1000W motor and a 1-liter juice jar “with a pour spout, froth separator, and lid.” Dishwasher-safe parts and an included cleaning brush round out the package here. More details below. 

Today’s featured offer is already firmly planted in the most affordable price range for a juicer like this. There are some others on Amazon for slightly less we don’t have any experience with, but it is worth taking a look at the Aicook model that is regularly featured in Amazon’s Gold Box deals and comes in at $6 below the Bella above. It also caries sold ratings from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers. 

Go check out this cold-press masticating 2-speed juicer at $55 (50% off) and this morning’s air fryer deals with up to $70 in savings. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more including Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker, the Instant Pot Omni Plus 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker Oven, and an all-time low on simplehuman’s Touch Control Makeup Mirror

More on the Bella Pro five-speed digital juice extractor:

Create a fresh and tasty beverage with this BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor. The five speeds accommodate a wide range of fruits and vegetables, and the titanium coated mesh offers durability. This BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor boasts an anti-drip spout to prevent spilling and leaking, while the dishwasher-safe parts simplify the cleanup process.

