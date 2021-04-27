Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB Gaming Headset drops to $90 shipped (Save $40)

Amazon offers the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB Gaming Headset at $89.99 shipped. Down from the usual $130 going rate, you can save 31% to snag these at one of the lowest prices since December. Built with 50mm drivers and THX 7.1 Surround Sound Spatial Audio, these headphones are designed for “ultimate” immersion and realism in your game’s soundscape. They comes equipped with a retractable, noise-cancelling microphone, fully customizable RGB backlighting on the earphones, and Alexa compatibility. Over 10,600 customers have left a solid 4.5/5 star rating, but you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

Now, if you don’t mind sacrificing a few frills here and there, you can always save massively by opting for this RUNMUS RGB headset at $18 when you clip the on-page coupon. The mic isn’t retractable, but it’s still noise-cancelling; plus, you can dive into 7.1 surround sound with universal compatibility at a fraction of what you’d pay for today’s lead deal. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,300 customers.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB headset features:

The kraken ultimate comes equipped with THX game profiles that provides battle Royale fans with the definitive audio experience. Hear the unfair advantage firsthand and be the last man standing with the Razer Kraken Ultimate. Armed with THX Spatial Audio, a highly tuned noise-canceling mic, and long-lasting comfort to provide the ultimate competitive gaming audio experience.

