Go farther with Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scooter at $324 (Save up to $76)

Amzon is offering Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scooter for $323.99 shipped. Selling at up to $400 at major retailers like Target, and currently on sale for $350 on the Gotrax website, today’s deal saves you up to $76 for one of the lowest prices of the year. This premium electric scooter touts a powerful 300W motor that can carry you at up to 15.5MPH, and takes on hills and inclines up to 15-degrees. You’ll never have to worry about clunky uphill battles, but it also folds for convenient carry if the need arises. Feel the breeze on your back up for to 17 miles off a single charge. It’s backed up by a LED display for your speedometer, battery life, plus an upgraded dual-braking system and headlight for safer nighttime travels. Over 1,100 customers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Wherever you’re headed on a high-power electric scooter like this, you’re going to need a proper brain bucket. JBM offers a quality option starting at $20 with 0.8 inches of multi-layer impact protection and seven built-in vents to help you beat the heat. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,400 customers.

XR Ultra Electric Scooter features:

Enjoy a high capacity LG Battery 7.0AH with a maximum travel range of up to 17 miles under optimum conditions. Our Smart Battery Management System ensures the battery safety, and extends the battery life. The adult electric powered scooter features a quiet 300W motor, boasting top speed of 15.5 MPH and max load of 220 lbs. Tackles steep 15° hills with ease, making it a perfect commuting scooter. The LED display shows current speed, speed modes, battery life and headlight. The headlight has been upgraded to 8.5 degrees irradiation angle and 26 ft irradiation distance, keeping rider safe while riding in the dark.

