Power your Switch on the road with HORI’s High Speed Car Charger at under $10 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger for $9.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, this is more than 50% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is an officially licensed car charger that provides up to 3.0A of power directly to your Nintendo Switch while you’re playing on-the-road. It includes a 6-foot cable with a USB-C connection in a “compact and portable” package. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

PowerA’s official Switch car charger also sells for $9.88 Prime shippedat Amazon, and it’s essentially much of the same. But it’s hard to recommend any of the lesser known brands when it comes to powering a Switch. The last thing you need is a bricked console while on the road and even the Amazon Basics model sell for $10.50+ right now. So if you’re looking to score one today, feel free to take your chances, but I’d go with the HORI or PowerA here.

We are also still tracking a rare deal on the official NES Controller 2-pack along with all of the latest game price drops. Just be sure to go take a look at the new Blue Lite model, the Fujifilm mini Nintendo Switch printer, the latest Hori Split Pad Pro, and the PAC-MAN 99 battle royale game.

More on the HORI Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger:

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Play Nintendo Switch while charging with 3.0 A of Power

Powerful 5 volt / 3.0A charger charges quickly

Durable 6 foot cable and USB C connector

Compact and portable

