Official NES Controller 2-pack sees rare price drop to $47 (Switch Online only, Reg. $60)

The official Nintendo Store is offering the 2-pack of NES Controllers for Nintendo Switch for $41.99 with $5 shipping. You’ll need to be a paid Nintendo Switch Online member and login to your account to access the deal price today. Regularly $60, today’s deal is roughly 20% off the going rate with the shipping fee and the lowest we have tracked in nearly a year. This NES-style 2-pack of wireless controllers is perfect for playing the Switch Online NES library (all titles free of charge for Switch Online members, including the new PAC-MAN 99 battle royale). These controllers really don’t go on sale very often, so jump on this now while you can. More details below.

But if the official Nintendo controllers aren’t getting you excited, just score the 8Bitdo N30 Wireless NES-style Controller at $26 shipped instead. It doesn’t look quite as authentic as the Nintendo models above, but they do offer that classic control scheme and much wider compatibility with other gaming platforms (Android, PC and macOS devices).

Check out the brand new Switch Lite console in blue, download the FREE Pac-Man 99 battle royale, and dive into our latest Switch accessory roundup for deals from $15. You can also check out all of the reveal trailers and gameplay footage from the latest Indie World showcase right here including the gameplay trailer for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and much more.

More on the Nintendo NES Controllers:

Available for purchase only by Nintendo Switch Online members, this 2-pack of wireless controllers offers the perfect way to play these classic NES games online, either competitively or cooperatively.The Nintendo Entertainment System controllers can be paired and used wirelessly with Nintendo Switch Lite. However, a Nintendo Switch console with detached Joy-Con is required to charge the controllers.

