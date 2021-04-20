FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Official NES Controller 2-pack sees rare price drop to $47 (Switch Online only, Reg. $60)

-
Reg. $60 $47

The official Nintendo Store is offering the 2-pack of NES Controllers for Nintendo Switch for $41.99 with $5 shipping. You’ll need to be a paid Nintendo Switch Online member and login to your account to access the deal price today. Regularly $60, today’s deal is roughly 20% off the going rate with the shipping fee and the lowest we have tracked in nearly a year. This NES-style 2-pack of wireless controllers is perfect for playing the Switch Online NES library (all titles free of charge for Switch Online members, including the new PAC-MAN 99 battle royale). These controllers really don’t go on sale very often, so jump on this now while you can. More details below. 

But if the official Nintendo controllers aren’t getting you excited, just score the 8Bitdo N30 Wireless NES-style Controller at $26 shipped instead. It doesn’t look quite as authentic as the Nintendo models above, but they do offer that classic control scheme and much wider compatibility with other gaming platforms (Android, PC and macOS devices). 

Check out the brand new Switch Lite console in blue, download the FREE Pac-Man 99 battle royale, and dive into our latest Switch accessory roundup for deals from $15. You can also check out all of the reveal trailers and gameplay footage from the latest Indie World showcase right here including the gameplay trailer for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and much more. 

More on the Nintendo NES Controllers:

Available for purchase only by Nintendo Switch Online members, this 2-pack of wireless controllers offers the perfect way to play these classic NES games online, either competitively or cooperatively.The Nintendo Entertainment System controllers can be paired and used wirelessly with Nintendo Switch Lite. However, a Nintendo Switch console with detached Joy-Con is required to charge the controllers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE ...
Cole Haan Buy Now Wear Now Sale takes up to 60% off hun...
Apple’s $20 or less movie bundle sale has The God...
EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gami...
Save up to $660 on LG’s 2021 4K 77-inch AirPlay 2...
Mobvoi’s spring sale takes up to 40% off latest T...
Start working out at home with the BodyBoss 2.0 gym, no...
AeroGarden’s 2020 Sprout indoor setup falls to $6...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Nintendo Switch bags and controllers from $15: PowerA Transporter, more up to 33% off

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Build Your Palace, Swim Out, Plant Light Meter, more

FREE+ Learn More

Here’s what to expect from LEGO’s upcoming Marvel collectible minifigure series

Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Just Dance 2021 $20, more

$16 Learn More
60% off

Cole Haan Buy Now Wear Now Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles + 30% off work-ready

30% off Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s $20 or less movie bundle sale has The Godfather, Academy Award-winners, more

$20 or less Learn More
Review

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

Learn More
$660 off

Save up to $660 on LG’s 2021 4K 77-inch AirPlay 2 OLED TV + $370 Visa credit, more from $130

From $130 Learn More