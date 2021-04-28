Navigate Night City with the Cyberpunk 2077 Official Guide starting at just $10.50 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Cyberpunk 2077 Official Guide Paperback for $10.56. Shipping is free for Prime shoppers or on orders over $25. Typically running for $17.50, you can save up to 40% for a new all-time low price. Complete with every gig, side job, cyberpsycho, and more, this is your one-stop guide to navigating Night City. You can chart your path with the expanded hi-resolution maps, or use the free download code to explore an interactive layout. This 461-page book is designed to offer every possible option without giving away the consequences, so you can still enjoy an informed playing experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 900 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to find an ideal gift for any Cyberpunk fan, (especially if that fan is you,) check out the Official Guide Collector’s Edition at $21.24. It comes with the original in-depth guide to the world of Cyberpunk 2077, plus an exclusive 32-page map of Night City, printed on premium art paper, and bound in a sturdy hardcover. Over 2,300 customers have left a glowing 4.8/5 star rating.

Cyberpunk 2077 Official Guide features:

World & Lore: A guide to Night City’s history and districts, with explanations of era-specific technologies, terminology and concepts

Visual Solutions: Annotated maps and 4K screenshots

Maximum Flexibility: Master all the tools at your disposal to define your personal path – stealth tactics, boss weaknesses, quickhacks, character progression, and so much more

Exclusive Information: Direct from the CD PROJEKT RED dev team Spoiler-Controlled: Carefully designed to avoid unnecessary revelation

