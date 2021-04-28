It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside deals on previous-generation iPads starting at $185, these Apple Watch price drops, and offers on the official iPhone 12/Pro/Max silicone MagSafe cases, we also have a nice batch of discounted games and apps. Highlights include titles like Star Wars Pinball 7, Secret of Mana, VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH, FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Sleep Bug Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: All Smart Remote Controls TV: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7 $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The White Door: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake: Roots: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Unfinished Swan: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dokuro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Table Top Racing: World Tour: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Distant Suns 5: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Deflection: $9 (Reg. $10)

More on Star Wars Pinball‬:

Set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Pinball lets you interact with the most iconic characters, and relive the greatest moments of the Star Wars universe mixed with exciting pinball action! Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader, Starfighter Assault, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Boba Fett.

