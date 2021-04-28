Today’s best game deals: Double Dragon 18-title bundle $10, Castlevania Requiem $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle for $10 via the eShop. Regularly $40, this giant bundle of retro classics is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. Headlined by the three original Double Dragon games, alongside standouts like River City Ransom and Renegade, you’ll also find a collection of titles previously unreleased stateside. This is a perfect opportunity to add 18 retro classics to your Switch library for just $10 and with online multiplayer included. Then head below for more deals including Persona 5 Royal, Castlevania Requiem, Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle, Cat Quest 1 + 2, Aladdin and The Lion King, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

Evercade’s new retro-style VS home console with dual cartridge slots now supports multi-player

Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap

All-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack kicks tethered PS5 controller charging to the curb

MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fable, Destroy All Humans! coming soon

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!