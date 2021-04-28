Today’s best game deals: Double Dragon 18-title bundle $10, Castlevania Requiem $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle for $10 via the eShop. Regularly $40, this giant bundle of retro classics is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. Headlined by the three original Double Dragon games, alongside standouts like River City Ransom and Renegade, you’ll also find a collection of titles previously unreleased stateside. This is a perfect opportunity to add 18 retro classics to your Switch library for just $10 and with online multiplayer included. Then head below for more deals including Persona 5 Royal, Castlevania Requiem, Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle, Cat Quest 1 + 2, Aladdin and The Lion King, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch/PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $8 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $8 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers $5 (Reg. $20)
- Unravel Yarny Bundle $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Halo 5: Guardians $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 physical $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $27 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Axiom Verge $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $39 (Reg. $60)
- On Xbox (Live Gold/Game Pass required) and PlayStation.
- Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox $3 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched at Best Buy on PS5
- Just Dance 2021 Switch $20 (Reg. up to $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $27 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Golf Story $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer
Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4
Evercade’s new retro-style VS home console with dual cartridge slots now supports multi-player
Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap
All-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack kicks tethered PS5 controller charging to the curb
MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fable, Destroy All Humans! coming soon
