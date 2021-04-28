FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Double Dragon 18-title bundle $10, Castlevania Requiem $8, more

-
Apps GamesnintendoeShop
Reg. $40 $10

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle for $10 via the eShop. Regularly $40, this giant bundle of retro classics is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. Headlined by the three original Double Dragon games, alongside standouts like River City Ransom and Renegade, you’ll also find a collection of titles previously unreleased stateside. This is a perfect opportunity to add 18 retro classics to your Switch library for just $10 and with online multiplayer included. Then head below for more deals including Persona 5 Royal, Castlevania Requiem, Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle, Cat Quest 1 + 2, Aladdin and The Lion King, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

Evercade’s new retro-style VS home console with dual cartridge slots now supports multi-player

Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap

All-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack kicks tethered PS5 controller charging to the curb

MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fable, Destroy All Humans! coming soon

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they m...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Wars Pinba...
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new pr...
Nintendo Switch accessories from $15: HORI D-Pad Contro...
Best Android app deals of the day: Cultist Sim, FineRea...
Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Su...
Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming ...
Tamagotchi x PAC-MAN now matching Amazon low from $12 (...
Show More Comments

Related

New Nintendo Indie World showcase starts now with 20 minutes of game reveals

Learn More
25% off

Nintendo Switch accessories from $15: HORI D-Pad Controller, PowerA Folio, much more

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $479

Google Pixel 3a XL has dropped to its second-best price of the year at $280

$280 Learn More
Reg. $150

Score an extra 24-inch fully-adjustable Samsung monitor today for $115 shipped (Reg. $150)

$115 Learn More

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Learn More
Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 10W Qi Car Mount $21 (Reg. $30), more

From $7 Learn More
80% off

Wayfair’s Way Day Sale is live! Save up to 80% off outdoor furniture, fire pits, rugs, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Wars Pinball 7, Secret of Mana, FineReader Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More