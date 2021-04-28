Honeywell’s Lyric T5 touchscreen Thermostat works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at $99

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $99 shipped. Also matched at Home Depot as part of its Special Buy Of The Day. Normally fetching $119 these days, you’re looking at $20 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year and the lowest in two months. Spring weather has arrived and if that means having to kick on the AC, Honeywell’s smart thermostat is a great way to bring voice control and automations into the routine. With out of the box support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant leading the way, there’s also a touchscreen display that lets you adjust settings right from the thermostat. You’ll also benefit from 7-day scheduling features for some added customization. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,700 customers.

Rather skip the smart home control and go with a programmable thermostat instead? This option from Honeywell will only run you $45 and delivers similar 7-day scheduling features to the lead deal, just without all the voice control functionality. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, delivering some extra flexibility for personalizing cooling throughout spring and into summer.

Otherwise, give our smart home guide a look for all of the other discounted ways to elevate your setup. Be it centered around Siri, Alexa, or Assistant, you’ll find a series of deals on everything from Ring’s latest Video Doorbell to eufy’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Cameras, and more. Not to mention this ongoing Emerson’s HomeKit Thermostat discount at $87, which ditches the touchscreen found above for a more simplistic design.

Honeywell Lyric T5 Thermostat features:

Manage your home comfort anywhere, anytime or let it manage your comfort and savings automatically with the Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Thermostat. Choose from two different ways to control to fit your schedule or spur-of-the moment activities: 7-day scheduling or location based temperature control. With smart alerts, you will receive push notifications to remind you of filter changes and warn of extreme indoor temperatures.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!