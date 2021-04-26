FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cameras with HomeKit at under $60 shipped

-
Save 15% $59.50

EufyHome via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of HomeKit indoor security cameras for $59.49 shipped. Shaving 15% off the usual $70 going rate, today’s deal is one of few, and matches the all-time low price. Streaming in 2K quality, and 1080p while using HomeKit, these cameras use integrated AI to differentiate people from pets, so you’ll never struggle with a false alarm. You can use two-way audio via Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit enabled devices, or access the video day or night from your smartphone. Or opt in for alerts whenever motion is detected in any of your programmable target areas. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 700 customers.

Update 4/26 @ 2:30 PM: EufyHome via Amazon is offering its eufyCam Solar Panel for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $50 list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If two smart security cameras is one too many or too few, you can save 25% on a single 2K HomeKit cam at $30 when you clip the on-page coupon. Although, this pan and tilt option at $47 is a great choice if you’re just seeking a single camera. You get the same 2K quality with night vision, smart home connectivity, plus you can pilot the camera yourself, turning your home security solution into a low-cost home video maker. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,700 satisfied customers.

Check out our smart home guide for even more exciting ways to upgrade your home life. There, you’ll find energy saving deals like this HomeKit Thermometer at 24% off, or the latest Amazon Echo Dot with an LED clock at just $40. Or you can keep your floors clean without lifting a finger, thanks to the newest LiDAR Robot Vacuum from Wyze at it’s lowest price of the year.

Eufy HomeKit indoor security cam features:

  • The on-device AI instantly determines whether a human or pet is present within the camera’s view.
  • View every event in up to 2K clarity so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.
  • Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.
  • Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance.
  • Advanced night vision allows you to keep an eye on any room, even in low light settings.

