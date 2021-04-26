FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Emerson’s HomeKit Thermostat gets your smart home ready for summer at $90 (Save 24%)

Amazon currently offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat for $90.60 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer saves you 24%, comes within $2 of our previous mention for the 2021 low from February, and is the second-best price this year. The Pro version with extended warranty is also down to $103.90 from its usual $140 price tag. This smart thermostat provides a more affordable way to bring Siri, Alexa, and Assistant-controlled heating into the mix ahead of summer. It packs a more simplistic design than some of the more premium alternatives, but will deliver much of the same voice control, scheduling, and energy savings on a tighter budget. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Skip all of the smart home integration found above and go with the more affordable, Honeywell Programmable Thermostat. This alternative will only set you back $45 at Amazon, but delivers 7-day scheduling alongside other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. It won’t be quite as smart, but may very well be an upgrade over an existing thermostat and help keep things the right temperature this summer.

Then be sure to hit up our smart home guide for other ways to renovate your Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setup. Yesterday noted a discount on Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with LED Clock at $40, alongside some other smart speakers from $25. That’s alongside Aqara’s 1080p smart camera, which arrives with HomeKit Secure Video support at $55 and more.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat features:

From across the room or across the country, your Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostat makes it easy to remotely control and schedule your home comfort. Designed to work with the wires you already have, Sensi thermostat does not require a common wire (c-wire) for most installations, so it is compatible with the HVAC equipment in many homes.

