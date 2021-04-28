HP’s 12-inch Chromebook X360 returns to all-time low at $280 shipped (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the 12-inch HP Chromebook X360 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $279.99 shipped. That takes $80 off the going rate to match the all-time low price. Designed for straightforward, daily use, this laptop is ideal for both students and families. The 2-in-1 design means it can be used as a school or work computer, and also makes a great tablet for playing games off the Google Play Store, watching Netflix, or content creation. Backed by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, you can boost your processing speed to 2.6GHz for online gaming and more. All of that comes wrapped in a 12-inch WLED HD+ touchscreen. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Finding a 2-in-1 Chromebook for less than today’s lead deal can be a struggle, but you can still find the Acer Spin 311 for $265 on Amazon. It’s built with a similar size and resolution display, the same Chrome OS, but you can actually increase your burst processing power to 2.8GHz while shaving $15 off our lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 5,500 customers.

Alternatively, you can ditch the standing “tent” and “display” modes by opting for this 10-inch Lenovo Duet Chromebook at $230. It’s a smaller build, but an upgraded 1200p display, and the detachable keyboard makes tablet transformation a cinch. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 600 shoppers.

If you’re looking for the latest and greatest in 2-in-1 technology, you have to check out the new Galaxy Book Pro 360 now available for pre-order. Then, why not hit up some of today’s smart home deals? We’ve got Ring’s latest 5-piece doorbell bundle for $200, the energy-saving Lyric T5 touchscreen thermometer at $99, or upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with any of these routers starting at just $82.

HP Chromebook X360 features:

Easily convert from laptop mode to tablet, stand or tent mode for notetaking, drawing and other daily activities that feel as natural as pen on paper. Enjoy movies and photos with high-definition detail of 1 million pixels and 14.0-Inch diagonal HD SVA bright View WLED-backlit Display (1366×768). The millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security.

