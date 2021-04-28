Apple Watch Series 4 models sees 1-day discounts starting at $180 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting Apple Watch Series 4 models from $179.99 for the 40mm version in certified refurbished condition. You’ll also be able to save on 44mm offerings and other models with cellular connectivity. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $399 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best price of the year.

Series 4 introduced a refreshed design centered around a larger display than previous Apple Watches alongside a swim-proof casing. The OLED display provides a “bright and colorful” way to keep tabs on notifications, fitness stats, and much more. Whether you’ve been looking to get a family member into the Fitness+ action or just want a more affordable wearable to complement your iPhone, today’s sale is about as affordable as it gets. A 90-day warranty is also included with purchase. Head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

Then head on over to our Apple guide for all of the week’s other best deals. Those in search of the latest and greatest wearable from Apple will find a $100 discount on Apple Watch Series 6 right now. That’s alongside up to $150 discounts on the previous-generation iPad Pro and Apple’s Magic Keyboard cases from $199 to go with them.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

Series 4 represents a fundamental redesign and re‑engineering of Apple Watch. From the curved corners of the larger, all‑new display to the architecture of the S4 chip, every detail has been thoughtfully considered. Apple Watch has always been a uniquely personal product. And now it’s even more powerful.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!