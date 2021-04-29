FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Merrell cuts extra 20% off sale items, today only: Hiking sneakers, boots, more

Today only, Merrell is offering an extra 20% off sale items with promo code EXTRASALE20 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on hiking sneakers, sandals, outerwear, boots, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $120 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Alpine Hiking Sneakers that are currently marked down to $43 and originally were priced at $90. These shoes have a breathable mesh lining and they’re cushioned for added comfort. They’re also flexible for a natural stride and have a rigid outsole that promotes traction when hiking up the mountain trail. You can choose from several color options and with over 230 reviews, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Merrell or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the COACH Outlet Mother’s Day Event that’s offering up to 70% off sitewide.

