Get two Sticky Password lifetime subscriptions for just $50 (Reg. $399)

The best way to avoid getting hacked is by using long, complex passwords. With Sticky Password Premium, you can store thousands of secure passwords and access them on any platform. Right now, you can get a two-pack of lifetime subscriptions for just $49.99 (Reg. $399) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most of us have dozens, if not hundreds, of online accounts. Trying to remember a unique password for every site is almost impossible. This is why cybersecurity experts universally recommend using a password manager. Sticky Password is “one of the most secure password managers available”, in the words of TechRadar. With apps for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, this service offers unlimited storage for passwords and usernames.

Whenever you log in to a new site, Sticky Password automatically remembers your details. Next time you visit that website, the app will auto-fill your login information. If you choose the cloud syncing option, this will work on any device. Sticky Password takes security seriously. The platform provides “a comprehensive set of tools and government level AES-256 bit encryption”, to quote CNET. If you prefer to keep your passwords stored locally, you have that option.

Along with saving login details, Sticky Password can generate new secure passwords and save your personal details for quicker online shopping.

Order today for just $49.99 to get lifetime Premium subscriptions for you and a friend, worth $399.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!