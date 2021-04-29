FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s 1,070-piece Baby Yoda on sale for first time at $73 ahead of May the 4th, more from $8

While the May the 4th action started kicking off a bit early today, the celebration continues as trusted seller Zavvi currently offers the LEGO Star Wars The Child set for $72.99 shipped when code LEGOSW has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer marks the very first discount of any kind on the recent release and a rare chance to bring the galaxy’s most beloved Jedi in training to your collection. Stacking up to 1,073 pieces, this set measures up to over 7-inches tall to assemble The Child. Complete with posable ears and a knob from the Razer Crest, this set is a must-have for fans of The Mandalorian. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then be sure to head below for more from $8.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Then after you’ve checked out all of today’s discounted kits, be sure to swing by our coverage of the all-new LEGO creations that just went live earlier in the week. And as for more ways to get in on the Star Wars Day action, check out all of the upcoming video game discounts from a galaxy far, far away as well as the new LEGO R2-D2 that’ll be launching ahead of May the 4th alongside the Tatooine Homestead promotional kit.

LEGO Star Wars The Child features:

Turn the cuteness factor up to the max with this LEGO Star Wars The Child (75318) build-and-display model. Authentic details of this popular character, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, are recreated in LEGO style, with posable head, ears and mouth for different expressions, plus the Child’s favorite toy – a gearshift knob (element included) – for it to hold just like it does in Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

