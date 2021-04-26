Following a jam-packed month of new unveils from the LEGO Group, a new collection of creations officially goes up for sale today. With a series of builds spanning everything from Star Wars and Marvel to DC, Minions, and more, there are plenty of new sets now available for purchase. Head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available in April 2021 so far, as well as our top picks from the batch.

While we’ve already seen two larger collections of LEGO kits launch so far this year, today has yet another lineup of creations hitting both physical and digital store shelves. You’ll still find highlights of the January and March waves in our previous coverage, but for now, it’s time to sift through all of the just-released builds. There are quite a few highly anticipated kits making a debut today, including builds from the Star Wars universe, the latest buildable characters from Marvel and DC, and a new series of collectible minifigures.

You can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO.

Star Wars

Headlining all of the new creations launching to close out April, the LEGO Group has three impressive builds from a galaxy far, far away. Debuting just before Star Wars day next week, fans can now bring home a brick-built rendition of Darth Vader’s iconic helmet for $69.99. As the largest kit in the new wave, this one stacks up to 834 pieces and includes a display stand with a plaque for fans to show off in their collections.

Darth Vader Helmet: $69.99 | 834 pieces

| 834 pieces Scout Trooper Helmet: $49.99 | 471 pieces

| 471 pieces Imperial Probe Droid: $59.99 | 683 pieces

DC Superheros

Next up, DC fans hyped up after the release of the Justice League Snyder Cut will find a series of new LEGO kits to continue the superhero action. Headlined by a recreation of Batman’s iconic cowl, as well as some builds based around the Caped Crusader’s classic TV show, you’ll find all of the new builds below.

Batman Cowl: $59.99 | 410 pieces

| 410 pieces Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile: $29.99 | 345 pieces

| 345 pieces Batman vs. The Joker: Batmobile Chase: $29.99 | 136 pieces

Marvel Superheroes

Likewise for Marvel fans, the LEGO Group is getting ready for the upcoming release of Sony’s Venom movie with two buildable renditions of the symbiote characters. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage of what to expect from the new April wave of LEGO Marvel sets, or just check out each of the creations below.

Venom: $59.99 | 565 pieces

| 565 pieces Carnage: $59.99 | 546 pieces

| 546 pieces Spider-Man & Doctor Octopus Mech Battle: $19.99 | 305 pieces

Looney Tunes minifigures

Today is also seeing the official release of the latest collectible minifigure series from the LEGO Group. While we got a first look at the new Looney Tunes figures at the beginning of the month, you can now bring home the 12 all-new brick-built characters for $4.99 each. These blind-bag minifigures give you a chance to collect classics like Bugs Bunny, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Porky Pig, and more.

Minions

With the theatrical release of Minions: The Rise of Gru being delayed from last year until the summer of 2022, the LEGO Group also held back on debuting a series of kits that we first got a look at back at Toy Fair. Now those sets are finally available, alongside two new packs of BrickHeadz figures to recreate the iconic yellow animation characters.

Kung Fu Battle: $39.99 | 310 pieces

| 310 pieces Pilot in Training: $29.99 | 119 pieces

| 119 pieces Gru’s Lab: $19.99 | 87 pieces

| 87 pieces Gru, Stuart and Otto: $19.99 | 244 pieces

| 244 pieces Belle Bottom, Kevin and Bob: $19.99 | 309 pieces

Harry Potter

The brick-built Wizarding World is also celebrating its 20th anniversary since the first kits were released, with the LEGO Group having announced a wave of sets earlier in April. While you’ll have to wait a bit to score these, they are now available for pre-order to ensure they arrive right after the June 1 launch. You can get all of the details in our original launch coverage, or just check out the full list of builds below.

Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets: $129.99 | 1,176 pieces

| 1,176 pieces Harry Potter & Hermione Granger: $119.99 | 1,673 pieces

| 1,673 pieces Hogsmeade Village Visit: $79.99 | 851 pieces

| 851 pieces Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess: $59.99 | 876 pieces

| 876 pieces Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter: $39.99 | 397 pieces

| 397 pieces Fawkes, Dumbledore’s Phoenix: $39.99 | 597 pieces

| 597 pieces Hogwarts: First Flying Lesson: $29.99 | 264 pieces

| 264 pieces Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake: $19.99 | 217 pieces

More to come

Alongside all of the kits that are now available or up for pre-order, there are plenty of other notable LEGO kits on the horizon to look forward to. May 1 will see the launch of the 2,300-piece R2-D2 set. But that’s also alongside some even more highly-anticipated builds from the Star Wars universe, which we broke down earlier in the year.

And Marvel fans are also in luck, as there are plenty of new creations from the MCU on the way this summer, ranging from kits based on upcoming movies to builds commemorating the first 10 years of flicks as part of an Avengers Infinity Saga series. Not to mention the very first LEGO Marvel collectible minifigure series.

