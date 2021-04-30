Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Nioh 2 $10, Resident Evil Village Deluxe, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop where you’ll find the PS4 version for $40 as well. That’s $20 or 33% off the regular $60 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This one features a “deep story campaign and thrilling combat” as the Phantom Thieves set out on a road trip across Japan to “strike back against the corruption overtaking cities.” The main game also ships with a 40-song soundtrack, digital art book, and a behind-the-scenes music making-of video. Then head below for more deals including the Dishonored and Prey Arkane Collection, Wolfenstein: Alternative History Bundle, Nioh 2, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Resident Evil Village Deluxe, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Upcoming 2021 Star Wars Day game and experience deals
- New May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Dishonored and Prey Arkane Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Bundle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM VFR $10 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe pre-order $60 (Reg. $70)
- with code EMCEUTE36
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package PSN $25 (Reg. $60+)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Double Dragon Xbox games from $3.50 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Xbox $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Mega Man deals from $19.50
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Bundle $10 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $8 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 physical $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $39 (Reg. $60)
- On Xbox (Live Gold/Game Pass required) and PlayStation.
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched at Best Buy on PS5
- Just Dance 2021 Switch $20 (Reg. up to $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
