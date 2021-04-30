FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Nioh 2 $10, Resident Evil Village Deluxe, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop where you’ll find the PS4 version for $40 as well. That’s $20 or 33% off the regular $60 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This one features a “deep story campaign and thrilling combat” as the Phantom Thieves set out on a road trip across Japan to “strike back against the corruption overtaking cities.” The main game also ships with a 40-song soundtrack, digital art book, and a behind-the-scenes music making-of video. Then head below for more deals including the Dishonored and Prey Arkane Collection, Wolfenstein: Alternative History Bundle, Nioh 2, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Resident Evil Village Deluxe, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

Evercade’s new retro-style VS home console with dual cartridge slots now supports multi-player

Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap

