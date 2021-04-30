Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Nioh 2 $10, Resident Evil Village Deluxe, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop where you’ll find the PS4 version for $40 as well. That’s $20 or 33% off the regular $60 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This one features a “deep story campaign and thrilling combat” as the Phantom Thieves set out on a road trip across Japan to “strike back against the corruption overtaking cities.” The main game also ships with a 40-song soundtrack, digital art book, and a behind-the-scenes music making-of video. Then head below for more deals including the Dishonored and Prey Arkane Collection, Wolfenstein: Alternative History Bundle, Nioh 2, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Resident Evil Village Deluxe, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

Evercade’s new retro-style VS home console with dual cartridge slots now supports multi-player

Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!