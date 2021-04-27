FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OPOLAR’s 2-in-1 cordless blower + vacuum cleans up messes with ease at $70 (Save $30)

-
Save $30 $70

OPOLAR (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 Cordless Air Blower + Vacuum for $69.99 shipped with the code 24EYL4ZB at checkout. Down 30% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked and falls below the previous-lowest price by $5. Featuring the ability to run for 30 minutes on a single charge, this 2-in-1 system is great to keep in your car or the office for cleaning up smaller messes quick and easy. It not only sucks up dust and more but also can blow out your keyboard or dash depending on what you need. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

However, opting for the XPOWER Airrow Pro blower will save some cash. It costs $49 at Amazon and only does one of the functions of today’s lead deal, but in a more budget-focused form-factor. This is great to keep at your desk, as it’s quite easy for things to fall into your keyboard and start to gum up the switches. With a blower like this, you can just clean it out at a moment’s notice and enjoy a smooth typing experience once again.

Don’t miss out on iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+ smart robotic vacuums that are currently on sale from $299. There’s up to $151 in savings to be had here, so you’ll want to cash in on the discounts before pricing goes back up.

More about the OPOLAR Blower/Vacuum:

  • Unlike the traditional model, this OPOLAR duster is equipped with the newest hurricane motor with speed, ranging from 33,000 rpm to 60,000 rpm. It can produce stronger thrust of air, 30m/s, deeply cleaning even microscopic dust particles. Additionally, its suction power has reached 8KPa at max.
  • Equipped with dual modes of blowing and suction, this duster makes cleaning super powerful and convenient. Blow out the dust and small debris from every corner of your keyboard or any other device, and then suck them away.
  • Please forget the disposal air cans. No more need for disposal air cans because you can use this device as many times as you want. It comes with 6000 mAh rechargeable batteries, offering a 10W fast-charging system. It can get fully charged in only 3 hours to operate for up to 30 minutes at a stretch, even at the highest output state.

