After showcasing 25 creations in January that are still being reviewed by the LEGO Ideas team, we’re getting a look at the latest batch of fan-made models that hit the 10,000-supporter milestone. As the largest review round to date, there are an impressive 57 different sets all vying to get the seal of approval from the LEGO Group and become an official set. Head below for all of the details on the LEGO Ideas spring review round.

Latest LEGO Ideas review round is packed with 57 creations

After the final round of 2020 was dominated by licensed properties, we’ve just come to expect that the same trend would continue in the future. And now that the latest results have been officially tallied, the most recent batch of LEGO Ideas looks to quite a notable selection of creations inspired by popular video games, TV shows, movies, and other series.

Across the 57 different creations that have all managed to secure 10,000 supporters, pretty much every genre of kits have been covered from classics like The Polar Express and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to fan favorites of Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Studio Ghibli, and more. There are also some more original models included as well, like a brick-built version of an Egyptian Pharaoh’s mask as well as a Viking ship, retro arcade, and more.

As of now, results are expected to be posted come fall 2021, which is when we’ll finally get to know which of these 57 creations have been turned into official kits. There’s no telling if the larger number of projects will alter how many builds are inevitably approved, as we’ve typically been seeing two kits green-lighted each time.

All of today’s news also adds to the growing backlog of LEGO Ideas creations. Alongside the results of the final review round of 2020, we’re also still waiting for the official unveil of the Seinfeld Apartment alongside the Sonic the Hedgehog kit. So odds are there is still quite a bit of time to wait until we see any of the latest batch turned into official kits.

9to5Toys’ Take

With a whopping 57 creations having made it through into the spring LEGO Ideas review round, there’s more variety than ever in the world of fan-made creations aiming for official set status. And luckily for LEGO fans, there’s nothing to worry about this time around when it comes to quality being sacrificed for quantity, as each of the builds look to live up the expectations for which previous rounds have set precedent.

That being said, I can’t help but be a bit biased toward wanting to see the Hyrule Castle or My Neighbor Totoro builds get the go-ahead from the LEGO Group. Even if that doesn’t happen, I think that fans are sure to be excited with whichever creations do receive approval, just because of how novel most of the builds are, myself included. Is there a particular LEGO Ideas model you’re hoping beats out the rest? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: LEGO Ideas

