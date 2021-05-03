Elevate your battlestation with up to 30% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, more from $8

Amazon is discounting a lineup of Razer keyboards, gaming mice, and more starting from $80. Our top pick today is the BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard at $200 shipped. That shaves $30 off the leading rate for a rare discount that we’ve only tracked once before. Boasting two types of mechanical switches for quick, surgical execution, the BlackWidow V3 also offers three forms of connection for minimizing latency: Razer HyperSpeed for lag-free runs, Bluetooth for the day to day, and USB-C for charging in use. Other notable features include resilient 80-million keystroke ABS caps, RGB backlighting, and an ergonomic wrist mat. Over 870 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more gaming deals from $80.

Other notable Razer deals:

While you’re here, check out some of today’s top deals for Mother’s Day, like the Circuit Explore Air 2 down to $169, or today only, a plethora of Anne Klein Watch gifts starting from $23. And if none of today’s options are quite right for your battlestation, you can still score Corsair’s K100 Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $200.

BlackWidow V3 Pro features:

Razer Green switch technology provides a satisfying clicky sound with 50 G of actuation force, ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy. Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use. Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls for toughness.

