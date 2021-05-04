The OtterBox Star Wars Day deals are now live with up to 15% off all of its themed cases, the Mandalorian collection, and more. We are tracking a plethora of price drops and promotions for May the 4th, spread across just about all product categories, and now it’s time for some Baby Yoda iPhone cases, Samsung Galaxy covers, Google Pixel gear from a galaxy far, far away, and more. OtherBox carries a wide selection of themed Star Wars cases for all of Apple’s handsets and everything is now up to 15% off with free shipping on all US orders. More details below.

OtterBox Star Wars Day deals

The OtterBox Star Wars Day deals are now live and feature options for just about all iPhones, Galaxy handset cases, and even that Mandalorian Stand for the Amazon Echo Dot (there’s also a sweet bundle offer on it right here). Let’s dive in:

Be sure to browse through the OtterBox site for even more Star Wars Day deals, there’s even some price drops on Amazon for previous-generation iPhone cases right here. Then head over to our master Jedi May the 4th deal hub for all of the best deals today including LEGO kits, video games, the themed Amazon Gold Box, and much more.

More on the iPhone Symmetry Case The Child:

Star Wars phone case dresses up your iPhone with the cutest bounty in the galaxy — The Child. Sleek and stylish, Symmetry Series The Child Expressions case has raised edges that safeguard your screen and camera from scuffs and scratches. Its durable drop protection keeps your Apple iPhone like new and its slim form slips easily into pockets. Protect your iPhone with the case that projects your stellar Star Wars style.

