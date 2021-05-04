Grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for the family starting from $180 today ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 in silver for $179.99 shipped. Also matched direct from Samsung. Regularly $230, this is a $50 price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since holiday 2020, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the 64GB variant marked down from $280 to $230 shipped. This model makes for a great little living room or casual tablet experience at a fraction of the price of the high-end Galaxy Tab S7/+ models (currently up to $130 off). Features include a 10.4-inch ultra-widescreen display, Dolby surround sound, USB-C charging, 3GB of RAM, and additional storage capacity up to 1TB with a microSD card. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to protect your investment using just a fraction of your savings here is with a $7 Moto Galaxy Tab A7 Smart Stand Case. Carrying 4+ star ratings from hundreds, this is a particularly affordable way to protect your tablet against light bumps and bruises. This same goes for this affordable 2-pack of screen protectors, which can be a great way to keep the display fingerprint-free.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7:

SLIM, STYLISH DESIGN: Stream and browse on a 10.4-inch ultra-widescreen display designed to bring your content to life without weighing you down. The front-facing, landscape-oriented camera allows you to transition between entertainment and video calls seamlessly.

DOLBY ATMOS SURROUND SOUND: With an enhanced quad speaker system that plays everything in Dolby Atmos surround sound, you’ll always feel like you’re listening from the front row.

PREMIUM ENTERTAINMENT, ON US: With purchase of Galaxy Tab A7, get two months of free YouTube Premium and six months of free Spotify Premium.

