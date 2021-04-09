Samsung Galaxy SmartTag returns to all-time low at $24

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker for $23.99. Shipping is free for all Prime shoppers or on orders over $25. Hovering at $30 since it launched this January, this 20% savings the biggest discount of the year and matches the all-time low price. This super-simple tracking tag is perfect for keys, luggage, or anything you want to keep tabs on right from your smartphone. Operating via Bluetooth, this tag has an approximate range of 130-yards without obstruction, but it also utilizes previous check-ins to help you find your stuff, even if it falls out of range. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 200 customers. See below for more.

If you’re more likely to lose your keys in your couch than on a runaway subway car, check out WOSPORTS Key Finder 6-pack for $18.89 when you clip the on-page coupon. These super-discreet key tags will beep at up to 85db when you click the corresponding button on the remote. You can expect 6-12 months of easy use before you’d need to replace the CR2032 battery. They work within a 100-foot radius, so they’re perfect for any at-home items that you’d need to find in a hurry. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

For more deals worth tracking down, you can save on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, a variety of Anker MagSafe chargers and docks, or the Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case for $23.50. Or kick off the warm-weather season with up to 50% off Birkenstocks, deals on New Balance, or take up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag features:

Finding the important things in your life. Bluetooth powered SmartTags attach easily to keys, bags, or even the family pet. If you think your lost item is nearby but can’t quite find it, tap the ring button on your mobile and follow the familiar sound of your ringtone calling for you at the volume you set. Your tagged item is out of range? No problem! Even when offline, the Galaxy Find Network can use scanned data to find it for you privately.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!