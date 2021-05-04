Score a mini Bella Pro Smokeless Grill for the balcony, now $30 shipped (Reg. $50)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series Smokeless Grill for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention on the Best Buy exclusive, and the best we can find. While most folks are focused on the larger outdoor grill at this time of year, it’s always handy to have in a pinch and makes for a great option for folks in smaller condos and the like. Features include a cooling drip pan so the fire alarm doesn’t go off every two seconds, a 1500-watt heating system, adjustable temperature range, and cool-touch handles. The 12- by 16-inch cooking surface is more than enough space for smaller meals and comes right off so you can throw it in the dishwasher. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While this regularly $32 Ovente variant is usually the most affordable option from a brand you can trust, today’s lead deal is slightly undercutting that offer. In fact, today’s Bella deal is one of the best prices we can find on any well-rated option with the only more affordable solution falling to something like this $18 Goerge Forman grill. It’s not as large and won’t provide as authentic a grilling experience, but it’s much less expensive and can altos make pressed sandwiches.

Then go browse through the rest of today’s best kitchenware deals including Blendtec’s self-cleaning 575 Blender, the Instant Pot Baby Yoda 6-qt. Multi Cooker, and even more right here. We are also still seeing some solid offers in the ECOVACS Mother’s Day sale and a series of Star Wars May the 4th night lights from $10 (the rest of the Star Wars Day deals can be found right here).

More on the BELLA Pro Series Smokeless Grill:

Whip up your barbecue favorites indoors with this large stainless steel BELLA Pro Series smokeless grill. The cooling drip pan captures oil to provide healthier food and prevent smoke, while the cool-touch handles help keep hands burn-free. This BELLA Pro Series smokeless grill uses a 1500W heating system that speeds up preheating time.

