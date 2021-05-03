Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch tracks 80 sports, works underwater, more: $129 ($71 off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch for $129 shipped. That’s $71 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have seen only once before. This standout smartwatch delivers a “robust” design that’s comprised of both stainless steel and reinforced plastic. Battery life can last up to 7 days during normal use or 14 when in an ultra-endurance mode. There are 80 different sport tracking modes and it’s able to operate up to 50 meters underwater. A heart rate sensor keeps tabs on metrics 24 hours a day and this unit works with both iOS and Android smartphones. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you aren’t concerned about losing a bundle of sport-tracking modes, consider Amazfit Band 5 instead. It steps down from 80 to 11, but will only set you back $36 (clip the on-page coupon). You’ll still garner a plethora of features like built-in Alexa, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, around the clock heart-rate monitoring, and the list goes on. Learn more in our release coverage.

This is far from the only fitness tracker we’ve found on sale lately. Right now Garmin has a Mother’s Day sale with up to 25% off, the Amazfit always-on Bip S Smartwatch is $55, and you can current shop Fitbit solutions from $69. Want something more traditional? If so, check out Timex’s military-inspired Allied LT Chrono Watch at $66.50 alongside more from $61.

Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch features:

Amazfit Stratos 3 provides in-depth analytics of the sport you play with data such as VO2Max, Training Load, Training Effect, Recovery Time, etc. by analyzing your heart rate and all fitness related data.

Amazfit Stratos 3 adopts a 1.34-inch full round transflective MIP display perfectly suitable for outdoor use; the brighter the light is, the clearer the display looks. The four physical buttons enable you to browse through the features and control the device without using the touch screen.

