Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster adds hands-free Alexa to your TV + soundbar at 2021 low of $20

-
AmazonSmart HomeStreaming Media Players
Save 43% $20

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Blaster for $19.99 Prime shipped. Free shipping is also available on orders over $25. Usually selling for $35, today’s savings are among the biggest we’ve tracked to match the 2021 low price. The Fire TV Blaster is meant to add hands-free Alexa voice control to your TV, including power, channel switching, volume control, and more. It doesn’t contain a microphone itself, so you’ll need to pair it with any of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming device like the Fire Stick Lite or 4K, and an Echo Dot or Show. Unlike the existing Alexa voice remote, this companion piece is designed for seamless connection between other devices, so you can operate your entire TV and soundbar hands-free, rather than just scrolling and searching. Rated 3.8/5 stars, and you can get a closer look right here. Head below for more.

The Fire TV Blaster is ideal for anyone already sporting a few Amazon smart devices around their home, but if you’re just starting to build up your ecosystem, we’ve got you covered. Right now you can find the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire Stick Lite, and Fire TV Cube at some of the lowest prices of the year. Plus, Amazon is taking up to 33% off the latest Echo Dot and more, starting from $25. And if that isn’t enough, the Echo Show 8 and Show 5 are currently at their 2021 lows as well.

But if you’d rather explore other options, there are a ton to choose from. Roku’s AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K is an instant home theater, containing both a powerful soundbar and streaming media play, all at just $99. And for more audio boosting deals, the fully submersible Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth speaker is down to $36.50, and the iconic Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker is at an Amazon low of $130.

Fire TV Blaster features:

  • ‘Alexa, turn on the TV.’ — Fire TV Blaster lets you use your voice to easily turn your TV on or off—even from across the room.
  • ‘Alexa, turn up volume on soundbar.’ — Turn up the volume or mute your compatible TV or soundbar.
  • ‘Alexa, switch to HDMI1.’ — Get to your content faster by using your voice to switch between HDMI inputs on your compatible TVs. You can also easily switch to cable or satellite—just say, ‘Alexa, switch to cable/satellite.’

