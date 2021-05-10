FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let Belkin shield your devices from overload with 28% off power strip surge protectors from $7.50

-
Amazon is discounting an array of Belkin Power Strips and Surge Protectors starting at $7.50. Shipping is free for Prime customers or on orders over $25. With up to 28% off and high 4+ star ratings across the board, now is the perfect time to make sure all your daily electronics are protected from overload. Our top pick today is the Rotating 3-Outlet Surge Protector for $15.29. The space-saving design plugs into any outlet and rotates the extending body around it, to fit in with whatever setup you already have at home. This 2.1A model comes with triple three-pronged outlets and two 2.4A USB ports for charging your smartphone or other devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 14,750 customers. See below for more.

Other notable surge protector deals:

And this is just a drop in the bucket compared to all the other home office savings we’ve tracked today. Starting with RESPAWN’s decked out 1010 gaming desk at $176, to a small army of TP-Link Mesh Wi-Fi Systems starting at $99, there are tons of great ways to revamp your workspace this spring. And for those who double their workstation as a battlestation, Logitech’s flagship LIGHTSPEED 25K Hero Sensor gaming mouse and an arsenal of keyboards from HyperX, Alienware, and more are at their lowest prices of the year. Or, just check out our best PC gaming deals guide for all the latest and greatest.

Belkin Rotating 3-Outlet Surge Protector features:

  • 3 outlet surge protector with 360 degree rotating AC plug
  • Two USB ports (2.1A combined) for charging smartphones, tablets, and more
  • Safeguards personal electronics and small appliances from potentially damaging power surges
  • Specs: 918 Joule energy rating / 36,000A maximum spike amperage
  • Safe usage: Correct operation is important see product description section below for useful safety information

