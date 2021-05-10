RESPAWN’s 1010 gaming desk upgrades your PC setup with plenty of features at $175 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 1010 Gaming Computer Desk for $175.33 shipped. Down from $220, this marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for this color, though we did see another version go for $149 around a year ago. Are you spending more time in your office? Well, if so, then it might be time to upgrade your desk. It has a built-in cup holder, speaker wrests, monitor riser, and much more. These features offer you the ability to simplify your setup while also taking it to new heights at the same time. The steel tube legs provide ample strength for holding up your entire battle station. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you just need more workspace, check out this l-shape desk. It’s available for $63 shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon and offers plenty of room for any project you have ahead of you. You’ll lose out on the built-in monitor riser, cupholder, and other features of today’s deal, but in the end, this l-shaped desk offers more room than RESPAWN’s option above.

Ready to get a new desktop to go on your new desk? Well, GIGABYTE just announced a lineup of factory-tuned desktops that feature killer performance out of the box with little to no tuning required by you. Delivering ample specs, including RTX 30-series graphics cards, these computers are great for all-in-one gaming + streaming setups.

RESPAWN 1010 Gaming Desk features:

DYNAMIC GAMING DESK was built to withstand battle after battle, but this PC gaming station can also be used as an office desk to get through the daily grind.

ACCESSORY SOLUTIONS keep your gaming gear within arm’s reach with raised speaker shelves and headphone and cupholder spots that help keep you focused on the action with side or back mounts to preserve maximum desktop space.

EYE LEVEL ACTION achieved with the raised desktop monitor shelf, 28.75″ L x 8.625″ D and comfort is provided by the gaming desk’s beveled front edge that alleviates arm stress.

