Champion Anniversary Sale takes extra 10-30% off its best-selling styles from $12

-
FashionC9 Champion
30% off From $12

For a limited time only, the Champion Anniversary Event takes an extra 10 to 30% off select styles with promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. During this sale you can revamp your activewear with deals on pullovers, t-shirts, joggers, shorts, tank tops, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Classic Contrast Stitch T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to just $12. For comparison, this t-shirt is regularly priced at $20. This style is great for everyday wear and can be worn throughout any season as well. You can choose from several fun color options and the logo is a contrasting color, which really makes it stand out. This style is unisex, which means anyone can style it and the stretch-infused fabric also adds comfort. Head below the jump to score even more deals today or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

