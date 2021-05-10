Spring clean your garage with SafeRack’s 4- by 4-foot storage rack at $73 (27% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the SafeRacks Garage Storage Rack for $72.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $100 normal price at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re spring cleaning the garage this weekend, then picking up a storage rack is a great way to do just that. This model spans 4-by 4-foot and can uphold 250-pounds, making it great for a variety of items. It’s also height-adjustable with a range of 25- to 45-inches from the ceiling. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You could, however, spend $63.50 on a 4-shelf Amazon Basics Storage Unit for your garage. Each shelf can hold 350-pounds, for a combined maximum weight of 1,400-pounds. The wire shelves are adjustable in 1-inch increments so you can dial it in perfectly to fit whatever you need to store on it.

Continue the spring cleaning theme throughout your home by picking up Roborock’s S6 Pure Robot vacuum and mop combo. It’s on sale for $368.50, which is a massive $151.50 off its normal $520 going rate. This robot not only vacuums your home automatically but also mops at the same time for a full-service feature set.

More on SafeRacks’ Garage Storage Rack:

Our 4’x4′ rack is a great fit for any garage – featuring a sturdy 250 pound capacity, substantial storage space up to 60 cubic feet and ceiling drop adjustability from 24″ to 45”. SafeRacks combines industrial grade steel, a powder coat finish and the industry’s most secure fastening system to bring you the highest quality storage on the market, all backed by our limited lifetime warranty. Get the car back in the garage and use that new found space!

