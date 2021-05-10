FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Spring clean your garage with SafeRack’s 4- by 4-foot storage rack at $73 (27% off)

-
Home GoodswootSafeRacks
27% off $73

Today only, Woot is offering the SafeRacks Garage Storage Rack for $72.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $100 normal price at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re spring cleaning the garage this weekend, then picking up a storage rack is a great way to do just that. This model spans 4-by 4-foot and can uphold 250-pounds, making it great for a variety of items. It’s also height-adjustable with a range of 25- to 45-inches from the ceiling. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You could, however, spend $63.50 on a 4-shelf Amazon Basics Storage Unit for your garage. Each shelf can hold 350-pounds, for a combined maximum weight of 1,400-pounds. The wire shelves are adjustable in 1-inch increments so you can dial it in perfectly to fit whatever you need to store on it.

Continue the spring cleaning theme throughout your home by picking up Roborock’s S6 Pure Robot vacuum and mop combo. It’s on sale for $368.50, which is a massive $151.50 off its normal $520 going rate. This robot not only vacuums your home automatically but also mops at the same time for a full-service feature set.

More on SafeRacks’ Garage Storage Rack:

Our 4’x4′ rack is a great fit for any garage – featuring a sturdy 250 pound capacity, substantial storage space up to 60 cubic feet and ceiling drop adjustability from 24″ to 45”. SafeRacks combines industrial grade steel, a powder coat finish and the industry’s most secure fastening system to bring you the highest quality storage on the market, all backed by our limited lifetime warranty. Get the car back in the garage and use that new found space!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

SafeRacks

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Cash in on Amazon Basics all-time lows from $3: Bulbs, ...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling COSORI Air Fryer Max XL ...
Storage in Ameriwood’s Southlander Coffee Table i...
Let Belkin shield your devices from overload with 28% o...
Power through iced drinks this summer, Vitamix Exploria...
RCA’s 6.5-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Upright Freezer plu...
This Wi-Fi grill thermometer with four probes upgrades ...
Amazon’s best-selling Rubbermaid 14-pc. Food Stor...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Amazon’s storage rack will stow and show off your favorite sports ball at under $5 (Save 40%)

Under $5 Learn More
Amazon low

RCA’s 6.5-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Upright Freezer plunges to $333 (Amazon low)

$333 Learn More
Save 48%

Take up to 48% off Amazon Basics hangers, baskets, kitchen carts, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $40

Get organized with a 12-pack of Akro-Mils nesting shelf bins at an Amazon low of $19.50

$19.50 Learn More
20% off

Tidy up your garage for under $9 with Stalwart’s 30-piece organization kit (20% off)

Under $9 Learn More

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

Learn More
1-year low

It’s hard to beat XTERRA’s Folding Exercise Bike at $102 (1+ year Amazon low)

$102 Learn More
28% off

Amazon slashes Razer gaming gear up to 28% off: Keyboards, mice, more from $40

From $40 Learn More