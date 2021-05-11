Acer Chromebook Spin 713 i5/8GB/128GB falls to low of $401.50 (Refurb, Orig. $629)

The official Acer eBay storefront is offering its Chromebook Spin 713 i5/8GB/128GB for $401.27 shipped with the code PICKCR5 at checkout in certified refurbished condition. For comparison, it regularly costs $629, with our last mention being $476 and today’s discount marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a high-end experience, this Chromebook features a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen display and a 2-in-1 design, making it work well as both a tablet and laptop. Delivering a 10th generation i5 processor and offering 8GB of RAM, there’s plenty of power to go around here. You’ll also find 128GB of onboard storage, dual USB-C ports, an HDMI output, USB-A, and a microSD reader. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 2-year warranty.

Given that this laptop will allow you to finally return to coffee shops and tackle work outside of the home office, it’s safe to say you’ll need a good way to transport it. This sleeve is up to the task and offers plenty of room to store the Chromebook, a charger, and even a mouse. It’s available for $15 at Amazon, where it carries a stellar 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,500 happy customers.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features:

Spin your way to amazing versatility with Acer’s Chromebook Spin 13. This handy machine quickly transforms into anything you need it to be— a Notebook, stand-up Display, Tent or Tablet—thanks to its special 360° Hinge. A first for convertible Chromebooks, the elegant aluminum Chromebook Spin 13 uses a fast 8th Gen Intel processor.

