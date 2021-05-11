FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score 8-quarts of stainless steel touchscreen air fryer for the family at $55 shipped (Reg. $120)

-
Reg. $120 $55

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 8-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer in stainless steel for $54.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly up to $120, this is now nearly 55% off the going rate, $5 below our previous mention, and at the lowest price we can find. Providing more than enough space for a whole family’s dinner in one pot, the 8-quart air fryer can carry up to 6.6-pounds of food at once with a dishwasher-safe pan and crisping tray for simple clean-ups. Other features include the adjustable thermostat to support a wide variety of recipes, touchscreen controls, a digital display, and the stainless steel housing that looks great on the countertop. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a large 8-quart or more air fryer out there for less than $55. The Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-quart sells at $120, for comparison. But if you can do without as large a capacity, the Chefman TurboFry is a solid and well-rated option that works great for side dishes and comes in at $15 less

We are also tracking Amazon’s #1 best-selling COSORI Air Fryer Max XL at a new all-time low, alongside plenty of other kitchenware and household essentials right here. You’ll also want to check out this deal on Amazon’s single-serve brewer at $35.50, today’s Gold Box vacuum offers from $45, and these deals on the Vitamix Explorian Blender, just to name a few. Head over to our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once. This 8-qt. air fryer features stainless steel construction for added durability, and the pan and tray are dishwasher-safe for simple cleaning.

