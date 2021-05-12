Amazon 1-day Anker gear sale from $10: Power bank wall chargers, USB-C cables, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 38% off Anker accessories, power banks, and lighting cables. One standout is the Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000 USB-C 20W Portable Charger for $34.49 shipped. Regularly $46, this is a 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This Anker PowerCore Fusion combines a 10000mAh portable power bank with a dual-port wall charger into a single unit. Alongside the USB-A port, you’ll find a 20W USB-C jack “designed to give the latest iPhone a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.” According to Anker, you can also charge a “Samsung Galaxy S20 more than one and a half times, or an iPad mini 5 once.” Rated 4+ stars. More Anker deals below from $10.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Anker Elite Dual Port 24W Wall Charger at $11 Prime shipped. This one doesn’t include the rechargeable battery like today’s lead deal, but you’re also saving far more because of it. This one is available in white or black to match your EDC and carries stellar ratings from over 55,000 Amazon customers. Just be sure to browse through more of today’s Gold Box Anker deals below.

More Gold Box Anker deals:

Go check out Anker’s new MagSafe-style charger as well as all of the latest deals on the brand’s 2-in-1 chargers and video doorbells, among other things from $16. Then head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more.

More on the Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 55 million+ powered by our leading technology.

At Home or On The Go: PowerCore Fusion combines a 10,000mAh portable charger with a powerful dual-port wall charger so you can charge at high speed anywhere.

High-Speed Charging: The 20W USB-C port is designed to give the latest iPhone a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Stay Charged Longer: The built-in 10,000mAh cell capacity provides enough power to charge an iPhone 12 twice, a Samsung Galaxy S20 more than one and a half times, or an iPad mini 5 once.

