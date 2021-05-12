FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pair your Apple Watch with this affordable leather band at $15 (Save 20%)

WFEAGL (98% positive all-time feedback from 5,300+) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band for $15.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $19, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is the lowest three months, and matches the best price we’ve seen this year. Available in a variety of styles and sizes for every Apple Watch model, this leather band elevates the look of your wearable for those times where a sport band won’t cut it. Comprised of genuine leather, it features matching lugs as well as slim design to complete the package. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

But for those who want to refresh the style of an Apple Watch with an official band, we’re still tracking only the second notable price cut on the recent Black Unity strap at $39. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide, including the best price of the year on AirPods Max and more.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Top grain genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, anti-slip, durable, comfortable, breathable & no peculiar smell. The part of the connection between the watch and the strap. The adapter is processed through special craft, slide into the watch nicely, easy to install or remove, and it is very sturdy,not fall apart. There are a lot of colors and styles for you to choose, suitable for any place, so that your watch looks different.

