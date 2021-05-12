Highly-rated Hey Play! Mini Tabletop Pool Set now under $17 Prime shipped (Nearly 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Hey Play! Mini Tabletop Pool Set for $16.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart where it regular fetches as much as $40 or more. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, about 25% off the most recent regular price there, and the best we can find. This one sells for $25.50 at Home Depot. Measuring out at 20-inches long, this mini tabletop set is made with “wood and the same green felt that covers regulation sized billiards tables.” The set includes the triangle rack, table brush, pool stick chalk, two 18.75-inch pool cues and sixteen 1-inch diameter pool balls. This Amazon best-seller carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,700 customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is already one of the most affordable mini pool tables we can find on Amazon with solid ratings. However, it might be worth take a peak at this even smaller Barwench Executive Mini Desktop Pool Game at $13 Prime shipped. It also carries 4+ star ratings and comes inside of a nice fold-over case with everything you need to play a miniature game of billiards.

More on the Hey Play Mini Tabletop Pool Set:

This portable miniature pool table set is the ideal space saving size and is perfect for places where you don’t have room for a full-sized billiards table, like the kid’s playroom or the family room floor. This mini pool table is made with wood and the same green felt that covers regulation sized billiards tables. Game balls and cues are the optimal size and weight for the table, making it easy to practice shots and perfect your skills.

